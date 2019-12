In this episode:

Although on the road this weekend, the Kingz don’t let up on content. They’re joined by a long time friend of the show, Fabolous (60:02). And only Daredevil, Sunset, J-Bone and White Thought could get Fab to discuss it all. Tune in.

Sleeper Picks Joe: Triangle Offense – “Some Ni**az” Rory: Nas – “2nd Childhood” Mal: French Montana – “88 Coupes” Parks: Fabolous – “Lullaby”