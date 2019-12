Pro Era’s CJ Fly is gearing up to release a new project. He links up with Griselda’s Conway the Machine for a new single titled “City We From”. Produced by Statik Selektah. CJ recently spoke about the record stating:

“‘City We From’ is a pretty self-explanatory title. It represents what it’s like to be from where Conway (hailing from Buffalo) and myself in Brooklyn are from. All around, it’s some classic New York rap inspired by real life experiences.”

You can stream “City We From” below.