French Montana was recently in the ICU after a health scare, but he stays on schedule with his new album MONTANA. Featuring twenty tracks and guest appearances by Blueface, City Girls, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Logic, Post Malone, Cardi B, Drake, Kodak Black, Kevin Gates, Belly, Quavo, Gunna, Max B the late Chinx & more.

