Roddy Ricch drops off his debut project Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Featuring sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by Gunna, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

