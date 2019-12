Max B has kept hops that he will be released from prison soon. He’s back at it with a new EP titled House Money. Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances by French Montana, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Cam’ron, Dave East, and A$AP Ferg.

You can stream House Money in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.