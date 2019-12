In this episode:

Joe and the guys share their thoughts on the untimely passing of Juice Wrld and send condolences to his fans and loved ones (6:13). They also discuss Lizzo’s attention seeking antics (31:04), Joe seeks clarity on previous remarks on Malcolm X (54:37), and friends week continues (76:64).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Fat Joe – “Hands On You” Rory: Luke James – “All Your Love” Mal: Max B – “So Cold” Parks: DITC STUDIOS – “Change”