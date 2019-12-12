Ducko McFli, Denzel Curry and Jace team up for a new single titled “40 Bandz”. Ducko spoke about the record stating:

“Denzel’s been the homie for some time. I wanted to capture his energy with my mood and we ended up with this record. You know the calm before the storm, anticipating a storm is coming? The storm is making 40 bands and knowing you have the ability to do so. Also, I’ve been rocking with Jace so it was a no brainer.”

Denzel added

“We recorded about three songs that day. I think we were in town filming Wild N Out and we just decided to link up afterwards in the studio. I was actually still working on cuts from Taboo and we recorded the 1st verse of ‘Sumo‘ that day.”

Stream “40 Bandz” below.