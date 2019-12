Long Beach Crooked I teams up with Wu-Tang affiliate Bronze Nazareth for a new joint project titled Gravitas. Featuring fourteen new tracks and guest appearances by Ghostface Killah, DMX, Benny the Butcher, Snoop Dogg, Bishop Lamont, 38 Spesh, RZA, Planet Asia, Ras Kass, and more.

You can stream Gravitas in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.