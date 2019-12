Mature week is over and the guys look to restore the feeling. Joe breaks down the Black Squad vs Nick Cannon (35:05), Something In the Water lineup (54:20), Joe’s runs-in’s with NBA players (68:20), and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Sabrina Claudio – “Hurt People” Rory: Tupac – “Do For Love” Mal: 50 Cent – “Flip On You” Parks: Jaylib – “The Red (Remix)”