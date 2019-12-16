Cam’ron gearing up to release his new album Purple Haze 2 on December 20th, which is the sequel to his gold 2004 album. Today he decides to reveal the official tracklist which will feature sixteen new songs and guest appearances by Wale, Max B, Jim Jones, Mimi & more.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Toast to Me

2. Medellin

3. Losin’ Weight 3

4. K.O.P.

5. I Don’t Know (feat. Wale)

6. Big Deal

7. Fast Lane

8. The Right One

9. This Is My City (feat. Max B)

10. Keep Rising (feat. Max B)

11. The Get Back (feat. Mimi)

12. Just Be Honest (feat. Mimi)

13. Ride the Wave

14. Killa Bounce (feat. Disco Black)

15. Believe in Flee

16. Straight Harlem (feat. Jim Jones & Shooter)