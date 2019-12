All of the guys had a fun-filled weekend, Joe’s Love and Hip Hop premiere (15:30) and his time attending Diddy’s 50th birthday party (44:40), Rory at Dusse Palooza (37:30) and Mal visited Atlanta. The guys discuss Tory Lanez vs his label (77:10), Andre 3000 opens up (87:38), and they debate why Chance the Rapper canceled his tour (122:40).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Alex Isley – “Wait” Rory: Free Nationals – “Gidget” Mal: Duke Deuce – “Crunk Ain’t Dead” Parks: Daniel Son & Futurewave – “Pray 4 Me”