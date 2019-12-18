Ethika will be releasing a new compilation in support of their latest RGB campaign. The first single is a new record from from Lil Wayne titled “Sleepless”. Produced by WZRD BLD. Vice President of Marketing, Danny Evans spoke with Complex about the project stating:

“The mixtape projects to us have always been about building a platform for both established and new artists. Putting out exclusive music was a concept we came up with in 2016. The artists took a risk and put their faith in us to create something new and innovative.”

You can stream “Sleepless” below.