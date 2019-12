Nick Cannon and Eminem have had their issues over the years due to Em throwing shots at Nick’s baby momma Mariah Carey. Nick has wanted a battle but Em’s not really taking him serious. After inviting Em to go head to head on his show, Wildin’ Out, Nick cancels his invitation and digs up some racist bars from Slim Shady disrespecting black women to create his latest diss “Canceled: Invitation”. Eminem might want to take this one serious but he probably won’t.