Vince Staples has been releasing new music as part of his Vince Staples Show series. For the latest installment, he releases the commercial break from the show titled “Hell Bound (Ad 01)”.

The songs also comes with the announcement of Vince Staples Show+, which will be a new platform that will bring “interviews, videos, episodes, BTS and everything in between” to show watchers.

Check out Vince’s new track “Hell Bound (Ad 01)” and the announcement below