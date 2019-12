After releasing Woptober II a couple month back, Gucci Mane gets into the holiday spirit with his latest project East Atlanta Santa 3. Featuring sixteen new records and guest appearances/production by Quavo, Rich the Kid, Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, Asian Doll, JWhite Did It and more.

You can stream East Atlanta Santa 3 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.