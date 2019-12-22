

In this episode:



N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with entrepreneur, actor, and recording artist Ray J! At the DC table Ray J shares great stories, like having a close relationship with Diddy & Suge Knight, working with 2Pac & The Notorious B.I.G. and being part of a talented family that includes his sister Brandy and cousins DazDillinger and Snoop Dogg.

Although the tiger bone shots keep pouring, the ancient Chinese wine is no match for Ray J, as he stays ready for questions about his famous “tape” which featured a famous female reality star/business woman. Ray J acknowledges being “Mentally Petty” and how he wasn’t proud of himself after making the song “I Hit It First”.

Ray J also clears up the famous Vegas story once told on Drink Champs, that includes Diddy, 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather and his “non-certified fight” with Fabolous. Which lead to his famous rant that happened on The Breakfast Club.

As entrepreneur Ray J has been growing his Raycon electronics company and shares some of his popular products with the DC Family. Styles P joins in on the conversation as well. Lots of great stories are shared on this episode that you don’t want to miss!