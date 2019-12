Rhythm & Flow champion D Smoke follows his appearances on The Game’s new album Born 2 Rap with the official video for his Inglewood High single “Lil’ Red”. He told Complex about the visual:

“It’s a narrative of a kid becoming a product of his environment. It artistically explores the factors that mold a young goon and ultimately leaves the audience to arrive their own conclusions.”

Watch the video for “Lil’ Red” below and download Inglewood High now on Apple Music/Google Play.