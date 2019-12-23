Kehlani is currently working on her upcoming album, which will be released some time in 2020. As a treat for her fans that started the hashtag #DropTheSongKehlani, she gives them one of her highly anticipated collabs “All Me” featuring Keyshia Cole. Kehlani took to Twitter to thank fans for the hype stating:

“i’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped. i’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. i just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shit…..and this was accidental. this wasn’t my planned single, this isnt a part of the roll out for my album… i put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. i’m putting it out because of y’all. thank you!!!!”

You can stream “All Me”.