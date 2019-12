In this episode:

No better way to spend the holidays than debating with your friends. Friend of the show, Justice joins the pod and defends Summer Walker (15:11). They also revisit PND and Drake’s latest single (61:20), Reasonable Doubt vs MBDTF and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Sammie – “Grown Man” Rory: Terrance Martin – “Beige” Mal: Boldy James – “Method to My Madness” Parks: Parks – “Let It Snow” Justice – Baby Keem – “France Freestyle”