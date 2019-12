Your Old Droog just released new album titled Jewelry, which is a celebration of his Jewish heritage. One of the stand out records is the MF Doom & Mach Hommy-assisted “BDE”.

Jewelry features twelve new records and guest appearances by MF Doom, Mach Hommy, The God Fahim, & Matisyahu.

You can stream “BDE” below and download Jewelry now on Apple Music/Google Play.