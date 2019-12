Much like TDE, Dreamville & GOOD Music before them, Travis Scott and his label Cactus Jack Records deliver a new compilation album titled JACKBOYS. The seven track project features new music by Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B with guest appearances by Lil Baby, ROSALÍA, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Quavo and Offset.

You can stream the JACKBOYS compilation in its entirety below and download it now on Apple music/Google Play.