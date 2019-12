Vado released a new project titled Long Run Vol.1 back in October. He links up with Benny The Butcher to shoot the official video for their collab “Gotta Wait”. Directed by Panoramic Films.

Long Run Vol.1 features ten new songs and guest appearances by Jim Jones, A$AP Ferg, Benny The Butcher, Dave East, AZ and more.

Watch the video for “Gotta Wait” below and download Long Run Vol.1 now on Apple Music/Google Play.