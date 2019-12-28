After releasing Rap Or Go To The League earlier this year, 2 Chainz has been on a few guest features but nothing too major for the rest of the year. He decides to end the year with a new single titled “Somebody Need To Hear This”. He took to Twitter to explain why he didn’t drop more music:

“I could’ve dropped another album this year , but my goal was and is to break a young artist from my city !! But pls don’t think i don’t have shit locked , loaded , and ready to launch..My consistency will be different this year , ive been trying new vibes and I understand ‘algorithms'”

You can stream “Somebody Need To Hear This” below.

