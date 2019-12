The film Queen & Slim featured an accompanying soundtrack with new music from EARTHGANG, Vince Staples, 6LACK, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and more. A song that wasn’t featured on the soundtrack but in the movie was an updated version of The-Dream’s 2015 record “Cedes Benz”. A hopeful fan took a shot in the dark and DM’d The Dream about releasing the version featured in the movie and surprisingly he obliged.

Check out the Queen & Slim Version ff “Cedes Benz” below.