D Smoke gives fans another new visual from his popular Inglewood High EP. This one is for his track “Honey Jack”. Directed by child. Here’s what he had to say about the visual:

“’Honey Jack’ is a period piece — a journey into the mind and plight of a young, unsung artist,. As he loses himself in his day-to-day work, he finds himself coping with realities in a glass of brown liquor.”

Watch the clip below and download Inglewood High EP now on Apple Music/Google Play.