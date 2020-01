Lil Tjay kicks off the year with a new record titled “20/20”. Listen as he analyzes his new found success.

Happy New Years y’all 👏🏾👏🏾🔥 my new song “20/20” is out now link in bio ! I love y’all sm everybody be safe tonight. Hope y’all love the record ♥️🎉

You can stream “20/20” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.