Paloma Ford follows her quiet 2019 with a new single title “Rain” to start the new year. She spoke with Complex about the single stating”

“‘Rain’ represents all the emotional highs at the start of a relationship. When passion, romance, and energy completely overwhelm your best judgments and insecurities. It’s the seductive moment when you decide to let your guard down and take a leap of faith, despite realizing you may have left yourself vulnerable to somebody that doesn’t love as hard as you.”

