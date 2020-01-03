The promoters of Coachella have officially announced this year’s lineup, which will be headlined Frank Ocean, Travis Scott & Rage Against The Machine.

The event takes place in Indigo, California for the weekends of April 10-12 and 17-19. The 2020 edition, along with the headliners, will also feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, Pink Sweat$, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Roddy Ricch, Koffee, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, YBN Cordae, Masego, Ari Lennox, Lil Nas X, JID and many more.

Check out the full lineup below. Weekend 1 tickets are already sold out. Presale for weekend 2 tickets start Monday Jan. 6 at noon PST.