The wait is over! Joe and the guys kick off the new year without missing a step. They recap their holidays (15:14), discuss the impact of the late David Stern (41:48), Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2019” (44:34), Kevin Hart’s documentary (55:04), a heated discussion over Drake’s interview (71:15), Griselda vs everybody? (116:55), an Ari Lennox convo (130:16), DaBaby gets arrested (161:58), and plenty more to start 2020 off with the kingz.

Sleeper Picks Joe: Jacob Latimore – Don’t Wanna Leave” Rory: Prodigy (ft. Nas) – “Self Conscience” Mal: EPMD – “Crossover” Parks: Pete Rock – “I Get Physical”