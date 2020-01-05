Home New Music New Music: Eric Bellinger – Build Something New Music New Music: Eric Bellinger – Build Something By cyclone - January 5, 2020 0 Eric Bellinger gives fans a new record from his Cuffing Season Collection. This one is titled “Build Something”. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Eric Bellinger – Cuffing Season 3 New Music: Eric Bellinger – Heaven Sent Music Video: Eric Bellinger – Ball New Music: Eric Bellinger ft. Wale & Guapdad 4000 – Champagne New Music: Kemba ft. Eric Bellinger – Alive New Music: Ye Ali ft. Eric Bellinger – Patron & Lemonade (Remix)