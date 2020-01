Skip Marley and H.E.R. premiere the official video for their collab titled “Slow Down”. Directed by Lacey Duke. Skip recently spoke about the record

“When I made the song, I was looking and wondering who could be a feature and then I thought of H.E.R. because I love her vibe and her energy really. As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love.”

Watch the visual below and download “Slow Down” now on Apple Music/Google Play.