Denzel Curry calls on Ghostmane, AK (of The Underachievers), Xavier Wulf, and ZillaKami for a new posse cut titled “13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT”. He had this to say about the track:

“Just when you thought it was over for me, just when you thought it’ll be the end of me, just when you thought I wouldn’t come back for another two years… I came to bring you a gift from the higher power of the ULT nation. The entity known as ZXLTRXN is here to give you an invitation to the active mind of a man with multiple personalities. Darkness, Happiness, Past, Present, and Future make there way into this Mixx.”

You can stream “13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT” below.

