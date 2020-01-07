View this post on Instagram

I might have been quiet for the tail end of last year but really been workin! My biggest goal this year is to change someone else’s life. I’m excited to present “NO FACE NO CASE” with my young Playa partners @sleepyrose1 @worl1general @sb_skooly @1hottlockedn arriving on Feb 7th EVERYWHERE.. and to kick it all off NEW MUSIC TONITE‼️ @therealurecords