After dropping a couple new songs titled “Falcons Hawks Braves” and “Somebody Need to Hear This”, 2 Chainz announces his upcoming project titled NO FACE NO CASE with Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott Lockedn. Here is the latest release from 2 Chainz & Skooly titled “Virgil Discount”. NO FACE NO CASE is set to be released on February 7th.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR