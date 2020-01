This episode: Joe and the guys recap the Golden Globes (16:09), Shabba Hanks is discovered (21:40), Joe walks back his take on Drake and Future (49:05), anticipation for PartyNextDoor (66:55), Ty Dolla $ign (92:18) and a Power recap (122:20).

Sleeper Picks

Joe: Kehlani and Keyshia Cole – “All Me” Rory: MIKNNA, SATICA – “ONLY ONE” Mal: Roc Marciano – “RICHAED GEAR” Parks: Your Old Droog – “BDE”