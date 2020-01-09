The installment of the Bad Boys series, Bad Boys For Life is set to hit theaters on January 17th starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. DJ Khaled who along with having a role in the movie will be curating the soundtrack, which also will be released on January 17th. He reveals the official tracklist for Bad Boys For Life: The Soundtrack today, which will feature new music from Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Bryson Tiller, Jaden Smith, Rich the Kid, Quavo and more.

Check out the full tracklist below.