At the time of passing Mac Miller was in the middle of working on a new music. Now his family and estate will be releasing a new project of his titled Circles on January 17th. They announced the project with a letter posted on his official Instagram:

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

The project is a collaborative effort with producer and composer Jon Brion and they further explain in the letter.

“He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

You can read the full letter below and stay tuned for Circles on January 17th.