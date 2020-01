Memphis’ Moneybagg Yo started the week announcing that he signed a new management deal with Roc Nation and ends the week with his new project titled, Time Served. Featuring fifteen mew records and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Blac Younsgta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang and Megan Thee Stallion.

You van stream Time Served in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.