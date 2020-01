On this episode: Rory explains some of the backlash regarding Lil Boosie and the Kappa’s (17:38). Joe also addresses the commentary on him on The Real (40:43), Cassidy’s mid-life crisis, the guys discuss new music (86:23), Twitters new terms and conditions, and much more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Soul to Soul – Keep on Moving Rory: Scarface – “In Cold Blood” Mal: Memphis Bleek – “Murder F Parks: The U.N. – “DOA”