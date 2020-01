The upcoming Harley Quinn, movie Birds Of Prey is set to hit theaters on February 7th. Birds of Prey: The Album will feature new music from all female artist with the lead single being a collab from Megan Thee Stallion & Normani titled “Diamonds”. Here is the official video.

Birds of Prey: The Album also features new music from Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Halsey, Saweetie, Jucee Froot & more

Check out the “Diamonds” video and the full Birds of Prey: The Album tracklist below