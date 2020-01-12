Smoke DZA and Benny the Butcher along with Pete Rock continue to push their project Statue of Limitations, with the official video for their new single “By Any Means”. DZA told Fader about their collab:

“Me and Benny the tag team champs. We’re just giving y’all that NY feel for the 2020”.

Benny adds:

“Me and DZA are brothers, anytime we on a track we just showing our lyrical dominance.”

Watch the video for “By Any Means” below and download Statue of Limitations now on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.