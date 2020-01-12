Doja Cat just released his sophomore album, Hot Pink, back in November. She took to Twitter to let fans know that she was still working stating:
just incase yall thought i dipped out for a bit. I’m still here, peasants. Mama’s cookin.
Her fans proceeded to convince her to drop some new music to prove and she obliges with a new record titled “Harley”.
