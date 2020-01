Slum Village frontman T3 will be releasing a new EP titled Mr. Fantastic on January 23rd via Delicious Vinyl. Here is the lead single titled “Relax” featuring Illa J and Frank Nitt. Produced by Ruckazoid and Teeko. He had this to say about the record:

“‘Relax’ is the warm up, the preheat. With the crew on it, you know Detroit Ninjas always got a chip on the shoulder like we have something to prove. This is just to let y’all know I got some shit coming.”

You can stream “Relax” below.