Joe and the guys define what a “hood rat” is and also get Mal to open up (12:30). They also discuss Lori Harvey (33:25), Roddy Ricch vs Justin Bieber (58:27), Tony Romo receiving the bag (73:17), and the Oscar nominations (85:16) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Alexandra Savior – “But You” Rory: Luke James – “Blow” Mal: Al Doe & Spanish Ran – “Murder’s Row” Parks: Big Ghost – “Re-Up”