R.A. the Rugged Man is gearing up to release his new album All My Heroes Are Dead via Nature Sounds. He kicks project’s campaign with official video for the first single, “Legendary Loser”. Produced by Psycho Les of The Beatnuts and directed by Jonas Govaerts. He had this to say about the record:

“The song is a reintroduction to who I am and my life. My day-one fans will be able to relate because they watched me go through it, but I think people who don’t know sh*t about me can relate to this story as well. That roller coaster of life, downs and ups. No matter how far you fall, you can kick your way out of it and get back on your feet. I been beaten and bloodied and left for dead and survived. If I could do it so can you.”

Watch the visual below and download “Legendary Loser” now on Apple Music/Google Play.