Young M.A gives fans a new double-visual for her songs “Numb / Bipolar”.
She also announced her upcoming tour, which kicks off March 8th in Vancouver and runs through April 30th in Providence, RI.
Watch the video and check out the full list of tour dates below.
HELLO!!! NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES ARE OFFICIALLY UP! CHECK FOR YA CITY! LINK IN BIO!! I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s been patient and has supported me every step of the way! Couldn’t of did this without God and of course without y’all! I got so much to give y’all on this tour! It’s bouta be a fuckin movie!!!! Let’s sell every show out!!!! MAB! 🤞🏼❤️💃🏽🕴🏽#HERSTORYTOUR