Governor’s Ball announces their 2020 lineup. The three-day festival takes place on New York’s Randall Park Island on June 5-7 and will feature performances by Missy Elliot, H.E.R., EARTHGANG, Tame Impala, Solange, Summer Walker, Steve Lacy, Swae Lee, Pink Sweat$, YBN Cordae, Maxo Kream and more.

