Thundercat will release the follow up to his popular 2017, album Drunk. His upcoming project will be titled It Is What It Is and drop on April 3rd. He spoke about the project stating:
“is about love, loss, life, and the ups and downs that come with it. t’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”
It Is What It Is features 15 new songs and guest appearances by Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox.
Check out his lead single “Black Qualls” below.
- “Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26”
- “Interstellar Love”
- “I Love Louis Cole” f. Louis Cole
- “Black Qualls” f. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington & Childish Gambino
- “Miguel’s Happy Dance”
- “How Sway”
- “Funny Thing”
- “Overseas” f. Zack Fox
- “Dragonball Durag”
- “How I Feel”
- “King of the Hill”
- “Unrequited Love”
- “Fair Chance” f. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B
- “Existential Dread”
- “It Is What It Is”
The #ItIsWhatItIs era begins. @Thundercat dropped #BlackQualls and shared album news with @zanelowe. Pull up the conversation:https://t.co/ahqFhfs2XM pic.twitter.com/096x74KXWh
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) January 16, 2020