Thundercat will release the follow up to his popular 2017, album Drunk. His upcoming project will be titled It Is What It Is and drop on April 3rd. He spoke about the project stating:

“is about love, loss, life, and the ups and downs that come with it. t’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

It Is What It Is features 15 new songs and guest appearances by Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox.

Check out his lead single “Black Qualls” below.