G.O.O.D Music’s 070 Shake delivers her debut album, Modus Vivendi, which is a Latin phrase meaning “way of being”. Featuring fourteen new songs and a guest appearances by The Ebonys. She spoke with Billboard about the project

“I was completely focused, to the point where I had to let go of certain things in my life.From that sacrifice came emotions. Jesus would have made the greatest album of all time if he was able to speak on his feelings.”

