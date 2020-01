The third installment of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys film franchise hits theaters today. The accompanying soundtrack, which is executive produced by DJ Khaled, has also been released. Featuring ten new tracks and new music by Meek Mill, Rick Ross, City Girls, Bryson Tiller, Jaden Smith, Quavo, and more.

You can stream the Bad Boys For Life Sountrack below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.