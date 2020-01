Eminem gives fans a new surprise album titled Music To Be Murdered By. Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and featuring twenty new songs and guest appearances by Royce 5’9, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Skylar Grey, Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Slaughterhouse (minus Joe Budden), and more.

You can stream Music To Be Murdered By in its enitrety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.